Local Dispatcher Out on Bond Following Child Porn Charges

ROANOKE, VA – “I hope they caught him early. I hope this was early in his career of doing this stuff. But I doubt it,” Logan Spencer’s neighbor Jonathan Overturf said.

Monday morning, Jonathan Overturf watched the scene unfold from across the street as authorities moved in on Logan Spencer’s house.

“For the next five or six hours, I just saw people going in and out and dogs searching,” Overturf said.

He shared a video of the search with 10 News, captured right outside his window.

“The guy in that house was sitting on the porch with a detective standing over him,” he said.

10 News obtained search warrants that led to the arrest

The warrants reveal that the Southern Virginia ICAC task force received a tip in January about child pornography.

The tip indicated that Spencer was in possession of child pornography.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

”It’s so complicated and scary that I can’t even fathom,” Overturf said.

As we previously reported, Spencer was heavily involved in the community.

He served as volunteer chief for the Cave Spring Rescue Squad, a dispatcher in Roanoke County’s 911 center, a substitute bus driver, and various roles at the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

And Spencer lived just blocks away from Grandin Court Elementary School.

“It’s an even bigger blow when it’s the people that are supposed to be the helpers,” Overturf said.

We spoke over the phone with Spencer’s defense attorney, David Damico.

He tells us Spencer posted a $2500 secured bond - under the condition that he cannot leave the state or be around children.

He also says Spencer is only charged with possession; however, Roanoke Police informed us that as the investigation continues, there could be additional charges.

“I hope whatever information they found they can use to wrap these people up and get them out of society,” Overturf said.

Spencer’s next court appearance is March 27.