Gas leak results in multiple buildings evacuated in Forest

FOREST, Va. – Emergency services are responding to an active gas leak on Graves Mill Road in Forest, Bedford County PIO said.

Shelly Basinger, the Public Information Officer for Bedford County, said authorities received a call around 9:18 a.m. on Thursday reporting the smell of gas in the Graves Mill Road and Vista Centre Drive areas. Upon arrival, the Forest Fire Department found a propane tank that had been struck by a tractor trailer. 7 buildings were evacuated as a result, and no one was injured.

As of 12 p.m. on Thursday, the entrance to Graves Mill Road at Route 221 is closed to traffic, and alternative routes on Cottontown Road or Gumtree Road must be used to enter the Lake Vista and Forest Lakes neighborhoods.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.