Man arrested in Lynchburg following standoff

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was arrested in Lynchburg following a brief standoff, Lynchburg Police said.

LPD said they attempted to serve an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted for a probation violation and felony assault at the 1500 block of Campbell Avenue. Once officers made contact with the suspect, he fled the scene, entered a residence, and refused to surrender.

Authorities said they attempted to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution, and after a brief period of negotiations, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Devon Bailey and is facing charges related to his outstanding warrant. He is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.