Moyer Sports Complex set to host Hokie Invite

SALEM, Va. – The Virginia Tech softball team will be one of many competing at the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem.

This is part of the inaugural Hokie Invite. While flooding has led to some extra efforts to get things prepared for the event, organizers are optimistic for a great weekend on the softball diamonds. They say the turnaround from roughly a week ago can be credited to staff at the Salem Parks and Recreation Department.

“We’re going to do whatever it takes to put on championships. when we tell people we’re going to host something, we’re going to do it regardless of if we just flooded.”

Seven teams from around the region are competing in 17 games beginning on Friday at 10 a.m., going through the weekend until Sunday at 3 p.m., when Virginia Tech plays Radford.