Storm damage disrupts Roanoke greenways, cleanup efforts underway

ROANOKE, Va. – The storms earlier this month left a significant mess in the Roanoke Valley, with the area’s greenways taking a major hit from flooding, mud, and downed trees. What was once a peaceful place for a stroll has turned into a challenge for those looking to use the greenways.

“Our folks have been on the greenways in particular trying to clean up mud, flood debris, silt, and just things that have washed up onto the greenway and caused damage that make the greenway impassable,” said Laura Reilly, Parks Manager for the City of Roanoke Parks and Recreation Department.

Reilly explained that all seven greenways across the Star City were impacted in some way. While some sections were heavily affected by flooding and mud, others are dealing with downed trees blocking paths.

“We’ve already hauled out about four truckloads of debris, with each truckload carrying around three tons. So, we’re looking at about 12 tons that we’ve taken out,” Reilly said.

While most greenways have since reopened, crews are still working at Tinker Creek to clear out mud before the area can fully reopen to the public. For regulars like Bill Martin, the storms put a pause on his daily routine.

“The new part of the greenway by Glade Creek was filled up with debris, and so was some of this down here where you can’t go through. So yeah, it kind of impacted the way I run. I’m sure a lot of other people were affected, too, because I see a lot of people running, walking, and riding their bikes,” Martin said.

Roanoke Parks and Recreation officials don’t yet have an estimate for the cost of all repairs, but they do expect the work to be expensive. Reilly said that while most greenways will be passable soon, the full recovery will take time.

“As far as making the greenways passable, we are going to do that pretty quickly. I hope that most of the greenways will be passable by the end of this week. However, actual cleanup, fence repair, grading, and debris removal—we’ll be working on that for several months,” Reilly said.

For those eager to get back out on the greenways, the city has a helpful resource. To check which greenways are open and fully in service, visit this link.