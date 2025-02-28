Covington Middle School delays return to the classroom amid gas leak investigation

History is in the making in Alleghany County where two rival school systems are coming together for the benefit of the students and community.

Covington Middle School is delaying their return to the classroom for at least one more week.

They’ve been closed since the end of January as a result of an ongoing carbon monoxide investigation.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Covington Emergency Services, and local first responders found a gas oven and a ventilation system in the school’s cafeteria kitchen were not working properly, causing carbon monoxide to be released.

In a statement from Alleghany Highlands, they say they will continue with virtual classes Monday through Wednesday next week and will close for spring break Thursday and Friday as originally planned.