Man dead, woman arrested after stabbing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is dead following a stabbing that occurred in Northwest Roanoke on Thursday night, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said officers responded to the 1100 block of Syracuse Avenue NW around 8:34 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a person with a weapon. Upon arrival, they found a man in the home with stab wound injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 67-year-old Richard Webb.

Upon investigation, authorities said they identified the suspect as 40-year-old Timia Williams. She was soon arrested and charged with second degree murder. Authorities also found that Webb and Williams knew each other prior to the incident.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.