A man is dead following a shooting in Roanoke Saturday evening. It happened in the 700 Block of 30th Street NW. Officers responded at approximately 10 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, RPD said in a news release.

The police investigation remains active and ongoing with a heavy police presence in the area.

We will update you as more information becomes available.