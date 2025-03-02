“The Little Bookworm” - A Blacksburg bookstore that’s aiming to improve children’s literacy

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Blacksburg bookstore is looking to provide a local outlet for children and families to explore reading.

Melissa Wood is the owner of the Little Bookworm bookstore out in Blacksburg. When she moved out there twelve years ago, she noticed the town had no bookstores specifically for children, something she aimed to change.

“Reading is so important for children. The first five years is critical in the brain development. children should be reading or read to every day from birth.” Melissa Wood, Owner of The Little Bookworm

The store has been open since August and offers books of all genres for children, from educational for the young children to graphic novels for some of the older kids.