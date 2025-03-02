Skip to main content
Clear icon
34º
Join Insider

Local News

“The Little Bookworm” - A Blacksburg bookstore that’s aiming to improve children’s literacy

Jason Freund, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: blacksburg, bookstore, education, literature, english, children

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Blacksburg bookstore is looking to provide a local outlet for children and families to explore reading.

Melissa Wood is the owner of the Little Bookworm bookstore out in Blacksburg. When she moved out there twelve years ago, she noticed the town had no bookstores specifically for children, something she aimed to change.

“Reading is so important for children. The first five years is critical in the brain development. children should be reading or read to every day from birth.”

Melissa Wood, Owner of The Little Bookworm

The store has been open since August and offers books of all genres for children, from educational for the young children to graphic novels for some of the older kids.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Jason Freund headshot

Jason Freund is a Multimedia Journalist with WSLS 10 who had spent two and half years reporting in West Texas before moving to Roanoke in January 2025.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS