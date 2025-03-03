Skip to main content
Suspect facing first-degree murder charge in Isaac Cunningham case to be tried as an adult

Isaac Cunningham (WSLS2025)

ROANOKE, Va. – A 15-year-old who was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing of 15-year-old Isaac Cunningham will be tried as an adult.

A Juvenile and Domestic relations court judge ruled on Jan. 17 that the suspect, 15-year-old Daydrian Martin, was to be tried as an adult. A Grand Jury approved that ruling Monday.

According to court records, Martin has been charged with the following:

  • First-degree murder
  • Use of Firearm in Felony first-degree murder

Martin was arrested in June of last year.

