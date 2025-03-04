Claytor Lake resumes normal operations after Hurricane Helene debris cleanup

After months of cleanup following Hurricane Helene, Claytor Lake is slated to resume normal operations, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation has announced.

DUBLIN, Va. – After months of cleanup following Hurricane Helene, Claytor Lake is slated to resume normal operations, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation has announced.

The state park was severely impacted by Hurricane Helene when it hit last September, with the lake filling up with debris. Crews have been working diligently to remove it, using modular barges, tugboats, excavators and a 40-cubic yard roll-off container. It was then sorted into categories: green waste, construction material, general trash and hazardous materials and then taken to a designated dump site for disposal.

Officials said the Claytor Lake State Park boat ramp and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources boat ramp located off Bear Drive will now be operating as normal, seven days a week.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers takes pride in rapidly responding to natural disasters and restoring impacted areas,” said LTC Anthony Funkhouser, acting commander of the USACE Norfolk District. “Working closely with our federal, state and local partners, we successfully removed all floating and submerged debris returning Claytor Lake to its pre-storm conditions, ensuring it remains safe and accessible for the community. We appreciate the patience of residents and visitors as we completed this critical effort.”

The Virginia Department of Conservation noted that the park’s boat ramps and parking lots will need to be repaired due to damage caused by large equipment. This work will require temporary closures, which will be announced at a later date.

For more information about Claytor Lake State Park, click here.