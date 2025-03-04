On the Rise Bakery in Grandin closing its doors for good on March 8

On the Rise Bakery in Grandin will be closing its doors for the last time on Saturday.

ROANOKE, Va. – On the Rise Bakery in Grandin will be closing its doors for the last time on Saturday.

The restaurant cited the lack of business and rising costs of products as reasons for the closure.

Recommended Videos

“Thank you for your business and we wanted to wish you all a farewell. We hope to see your smiles one last time. Come in before our last day this Saturday. Our downtown location will still be open for all the yummy bakery items and sandwiches,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

We know this is short notice but unfortunately we will be closing our doors for the last time on 3/8/25. Due to the lack... Posted by On the Rise Bakery Grandin on Monday, March 3, 2025

Only the Grandin location will be closing and the one located in downtown Roanoke will still be open for business.