WATCH: Carilion hosting electronics recycling event

ROANOKE, Va. – Do you have any electronics you need to get rid of?

You’ll be able to do just that safely at Carillion’s electronics recycling day. You can bring things like phones, computer towers, power tools, exercise equipment and more.

“A lot of these electronics contain chemicals that if they’re improperly disposed of can leech into the soil and our waters and then if humans are exposed of those can have negative health impacts, things like increased risk of cancer, impaired thyroid function, and negative birth outcomes,” Marina Sotelo, Sustainability Program Manager at Carilion Clinic, said.

Things that you cannot bring are old Televisions with tues in them, household appliances like microwaves and crock pots, light bulbs, printer cartridges and alkaline batteries. All proceeds will go towards Carilion’s new Cancer Center.

The event will be held at their warehouse on Franklin Road this Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.