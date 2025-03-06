Bath County to receive grant from Gov. Youngkin to help support local food production

BATH CO., Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the latest round of awards from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industry Development Fund Infrastructure Grant Program on Wednesday. Bath County is one of six localities that will benefit from the latest round of awards.

“Awards from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund Infrastructure Grant program are pivotal in providing targeted support to communities who want to create innovative solutions to local, healthy food access,” said Governor Youngkin. “We are proud to invest in the efforts of these dedicated food leaders who are making a lasting impact on the lives of Virginians across the Commonwealth.”

Commissary Kitchen and Food Aggregator

Bath County

$50,000

Bath County is receiving funding to support The Village Kitchen, a commissary kitchen and food aggregator, with the establishment of a fully equipped, shared-use facility to provide local farmers and food-based businesses with the tools and resources needed to scale their operations without bearing the prohibitive costs of individual facility investments. This will allow farms and food producers to diversify and expand their offerings while adhering to regulatory requirements for food safety.