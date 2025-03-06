Man arrested on multiple child pornography charges in Franklin County

(Copyright 2025 by Franklin County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested in Franklin County on Tuesday for multiple child pornography charges, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

FCSO said they received a tip regarding a man who was possibly possessing and distributing pornography featuring minors. After obtaining a search warrant, 32-year-old Nathan Harrah was identified as the suspect.

Authorities said after investigation, they charged Harrah with the following:

Four felony counts of Possession of Obscene Material Using Minors

Four felony counts of Distribution of Child Pornography

Harrah was arrested on Tuesday and is currently being held without bond.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.