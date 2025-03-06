One dead, one injured following two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead following a crash that occurred in Pulaski County on Monday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said the crash occurred on Monday around 10:45 p.m. on Route 114 in Pulaski County. A Hyundai was traveling northbound on the route when it crossed the center line and hit a Volvo head-on.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as 30-year-old Jose Alfaro. Following the crash, authorities said he was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the Volvo only sustained minor injuries.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.