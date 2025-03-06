Virginia representatives react to President Trump’s address

Members of Congress have had mixed reactions to President Donald Trump’s address Tuesday night.

Trump gave updates on his goals two months into his second term. Many on the right cheered throughout the speech, while Democrats sat silently in protest.

“Unfortunately, we heard from Donald Trump an effort to double down on the policies that are already wreaking havoc in our economy,” said Senator Mark Warner (D) VA.

“The first thing he said was America’s back. and it’s okay to dream big again,” said Rep. John McGuire (R) VA-05. “You know, I think all Americans, regardless of race, religion or creed, we all want to live, work and raise our families in peace.”

Last night’s speech went on for a record 90 minutes and was considered to be heavily partisan.

During his remarks, Trump called for increased border security, promised inflation relief and praised Elon Musk and his team at D.O.G.E.