Former executive director for Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce indicted on embezzlement charges

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – A former executive director for the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce was indicted on embezzlement charges, according to the chamber.
Khari Ryder was terminated in September of 2023 after the board discovered personal misconduct by Ryder regarding the chamber’s finances. The Botetourt County Commonwealth’s Attorney has indicted Ryder on felony embezzlement charges.
Recommended Videos
The Chamber released the following statement regarding Ryder’s indictment:
The Chamber is pleased to receive this news and looks forward to seeing the legal process follow its natural course. As this is an ongoing legal matter, Chamber leadership has been advised not to comment further on the specific facts. We note, however, that Mr. Ryder’s actions have caused tremendous damage to the Chamber and left the organization in a precarious position. It was only through the unwavering support of our board and executive committee that we were able to navigate these difficult times. We understand the frustration and confusion that our members have felt, and we are grateful for their patience. The Chamber looks forward with renewed hope and confidence. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing valuable resources that benefit our community and members. We are dedicated to transparency, accountability, and working collaboratively to ensure a prosperous future for the Botetourt County community. We look forward to sharing our plan and vision with you.Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce