Former executive director for Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce indicted on embezzlement charges

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – A former executive director for the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce was indicted on embezzlement charges, according to the chamber.

Khari Ryder was terminated in September of 2023 after the board discovered personal misconduct by Ryder regarding the chamber’s finances. The Botetourt County Commonwealth’s Attorney has indicted Ryder on felony embezzlement charges.

The Chamber released the following statement regarding Ryder’s indictment: