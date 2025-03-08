Skip to main content
Danville police investigating homicide that left a 78-year-old man dead

A 58-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the investigation

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Danville City Police and Virginia State Police partner up again for Operation Bold Blue Line

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that left a 78-year-old man dead Friday.

According to authorities, police found the body of a 78-year-old man, who has been identified as Arvel Shrewsbury, in a residence in the 100 block of Pineview Drive. The body was found during the execution of a search warrant, Danville PD said.

Investigators say they located the suspect, 58-year-old Jeanette Perez Staton, at another location in the city. The department said that both Staton and Shrewsbury knew each other.

Staton has been charged with second-degree murder.

