Local News

Grandin Theatre to hold special screening of Dope is Death

Tags: Roanoke, Grandin, Movies, Events
Poster for Dope is Death. (Copyright 2025 by EyeSteelFilm - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Grandin Theatre will be holding a special screening of Dope is Death to support accessible acupuncture in Southwest Virginia.

The screening is being hosted by The Wellness Wagon, which is a nonprofit dedicated to making acupuncture accessible to underserved communities.

“Dope Is Death” tells the incredible true story of how radical activists in the 1970s pioneered acupuncture as a tool to combat addiction, a practice that continues to help people today. This event isn’t just a film screening—it’s a chance to support real, community-based healing efforts right here in Virginia.

Katie Clifton, Executive Director of The Wellness Wagon.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $14 and can be purchased here. All proceeds will directly support The Wellness Wagon’s work providing free and reduced-price acupuncture across Southwest Virginia.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

