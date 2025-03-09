Grandin Theatre to hold special screening of Dope is Death

ROANOKE, Va. – Grandin Theatre will be holding a special screening of Dope is Death to support accessible acupuncture in Southwest Virginia.

The screening is being hosted by The Wellness Wagon, which is a nonprofit dedicated to making acupuncture accessible to underserved communities.

“Dope Is Death” tells the incredible true story of how radical activists in the 1970s pioneered acupuncture as a tool to combat addiction, a practice that continues to help people today. This event isn’t just a film screening—it’s a chance to support real, community-based healing efforts right here in Virginia. Katie Clifton, Executive Director of The Wellness Wagon.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $14 and can be purchased here. All proceeds will directly support The Wellness Wagon’s work providing free and reduced-price acupuncture across Southwest Virginia.