Two dead, boy injured after being hit by train in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman and a boy were killed, and one boy was injured after being hit by a train in Roanoke, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said they responded to the train tracks on the 700 block of Drew Avenue NE around 4:58 p.m. on Sunday after reports of multiple people being hit by a train. Upon arrival, officers found a woman and a boy dead as a result of the accident. One other boy was treated and released after sustaining minor injuries.

Authorities said, after a preliminary investigation, it seems the group was on and near the tracks as the train approached and were unable to move out of the way in time.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.