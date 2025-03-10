Skip to main content
New “Care Cart” initiative aids families during hospital stays at UVA Health Children’s

LilyPads Housing has announced the launch of its Care Cart, a new initiative aimed at providing comfort and essential supplies to families of children receiving care at UVA Health Children’s. The Care Cart will make its debut today and will visit the hospital bi-weekly.

The Care Cart will be stocked with the following items:

  • Snacks
  • Toiletries
  • Phone chargers
  • Other necessities for hospital stays
  • Comfort gifts for emotional support and encouragement

This initiative is made possible by generous community donors who help stock the cart. LilyPads Housing, a Charlottesville-based nonprofit, is dedicated to providing lodging, meals, transportation, and essential support for families with children receiving medical care at UVA Health Children’s. More information about LilyPads Housing and how the community can support their work is available at www.lilypadshousing.org.

