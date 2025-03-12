WATCH: Local impact as DOE cuts workforce

ROANOKE, Va. – With massive layoffs at the Department of Education, many are left wondering about the impact on local schools.

10 News reached out to school districts and heard back from Roanoke County, Roanoke City and Franklin County Schools. All school districts told us it’s too early to tell what the impact will be.

“We haven’t been notified that any of our funding will be cut. Most localities in the state receive around 10% of their funding from the federal government. So we’re certainly hoping that there would not be any funding cut.”

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

While schools could assume that funding will be available to states, no formal guidance has been provided. Affected employees will receive full pay and benefits until June 9, along with severance packages.