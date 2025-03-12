Skip to main content
Local News

WATCH: Local impact as DOE cuts workforce

Amanda Stellwag, Content Gatherer

ROANOKE, Va. – With massive layoffs at the Department of Education, many are left wondering about the impact on local schools.

10 News reached out to school districts and heard back from Roanoke County, Roanoke City and Franklin County Schools. All school districts told us it’s too early to tell what the impact will be.

“We haven’t been notified that any of our funding will be cut. Most localities in the state receive around 10% of their funding from the federal government. So we’re certainly hoping that there would not be any funding cut.”

While schools could assume that funding will be available to states, no formal guidance has been provided. Affected employees will receive full pay and benefits until June 9, along with severance packages.

