Blacksburg Police Chief announces retirement

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg Police Chief Todd Brewster announced he will be retiring in July, 2025. Brewster has been serving in BPD as an officer since 1999, and has been police chief since July 2022.

“I moved to Blacksburg in 1994 to attend Radford University and fell in love with the area. I came from a small town and Blacksburg had everything I was looking for. I have served the citizens of this town for over 30 years, and I have enjoyed every second of it. There have been challenging times, but through it all, I have felt such support from the Town of Blacksburg and our community. To the Town Council, Town Manager Marc Verniel, and the citizens of Blacksburg, I want to say thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve this community.” Blacksburg Police Chief Todd Brewster

Recommended Videos

Brewster was also appointed to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management 911 Services Board by Gov. Glenn Youngkin in 2023. He is also currently chairman of the PSAP Grant Committee. In addition, Brewster has received the Virginia Police Chiefs Foundation’s Lifesaving Award.

“I want to thank Chief Brewster for his more than 30 years of dedicated service to the Town of Blacksburg and its citizens. His love for this community is evident in every interaction he has. It has been an honor to work alongside him as both a colleague and a friend. I wish Todd and his family all the best as they begin this new chapter in retirement.” Marc Verniel, Town Manager

Brewster said he looks forward to spending his time with his wife, son, and family in Tazewell after retiring.

BPD is currently in the middle of the recruitment process for their next Chief of Police.