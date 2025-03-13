Coffee with a Cop event held in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police held their Coffee with a Cop event in Downtown Roanoke today.

It was an opportunity for locals to come in, get a cup of coffee, and engage with our local law enforcement officers.

It also gives police a chance to get to know the community better.

“I think I think the biggest benefit is that everybody is seeing the officers and seeing everyone come together, that we are here to help you because as a community without a constructive and together community. How are we going to work together? So that is the most important thing that I think that this helps out is to everyone to come together and just speak what’s going on in the world.” Amelia Zhang, Roanoke Police Department Administrative Assistant

Roanoke Police say if your business is interested in working with them, let them know, because they are looking to do more of these community events.