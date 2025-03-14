WATCH: Elmwood Pak magnolias slated for removal

ROANOKE, Va. – Elmwood Park is saying goodbye to their Magnolia Trees. They have been at the park for about 10 years, but they have been suffering from disease.

It’s called “Scale” which is an infestation of tiny insects that suck the sap from the plants. Crews this morning are cutting down 10 of the trees, with plans to incrementally remove all of them over the next year.

“Since we’re taking these out in phases, there will always be trees here. we will have the beauty that we have behind us,” Cindy Mcfall, Director of Parks and Recreation, said.

She says the goal is to replace the magnolias with a more pest-resilient species of tree.