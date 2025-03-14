WATCH: New life for Poage Farm logs

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A month after the historic Poage Farm was demolished, some of the logs from the property have found a new home.

Nelson Harris, a local historian and former Roanoke mayor, is a descendant of the original builder.

He reached out to the developer to see if they had any plans for the logs from the cabin, and, as it turns out, they let Harris have some of them.

He says he plans to use the logs to make a small cabin for his grandchildren.

“To be able to take the most historic element of that house and to repurpose it and particularly to repurpose it using a descendant of the original builder I think is meaningful, hopefully not just for me but for other folks.” Nelson Harris,Local Author and Historian

He says he hopes to have that project done this spring.