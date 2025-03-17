One dead, one injured following truck crash in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – One man is dead and one man is injured following a car crash that occurred in Rockbridge County on Thursday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said a pick-up truck towing a trailer was traveling northbound on Glasgow Highway on Thursday around 6:57 p.m., when it veered off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. The trailer, which was carrying two cows, separated as a result of the crash.

Authorities said the passenger, 77-year-old Rodney Unrue, died at the scene. The driver, 81-year-old Douglas Layne, was ejected from the truck and sustained serious injuries. One cow died as a result of the crash, and the other had to be euthanized soon after.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.