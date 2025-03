ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred in Roanoke on Sunday evening.

RPD said officers responded to reports of a stabbing around 6:32 p.m. at the 400 block of Fouth Streat SE on Sunday. Upon arrival, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not released any more information. We will update you as more information becomes available.