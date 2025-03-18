Man with pickaxe arrested after attempted break-in at Campbell County church

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has reported an incident that occurred on March 17 at 8:24 p.m. involving Matthew Brady, who attempted to break into Cross Point Church on Alum Springs Road with a pickaxe. Church members saw Brady with the axe and took shelter inside.

Deputies arrived and tried to communicate with Brady, who walked toward a 7-Eleven gas station, ignoring commands. Brady entered the roadway, and despite orders to drop the pickaxe, he did not comply. A deputy arriving at the scene slowed his vehicle and struck Brady with it to disarm him.

Brady resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody. He was treated for minor injuries and released into custody. Brady faces charges including disorderly conduct, assault on law enforcement without battery, obstruction of justice, refusal to identify, and resisting arrest.

The case is under investigation, with the Campbell County Criminal Investigations Division and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office involved.