WATCH: Ride a tractor to school day at Pulaski County High School

PULASKI, Va. – It’s not every day you get to drive your tractor to school. But in Pulaski County, students got to today for the first time ever.

As part of National Agriculture Week, students at Pulaski County High School celebrated by driving their tractors to school.

Throughout the day, students learned about agriculture safety from people in the industry.

They also got a demo of an agriculture drone and why tractors can be extremely dangerous.

“Its important for people to know how to drive and to know how to act around farm equipment because it really is kind of dangerous, and I mean, these are pretty big machines seeing that one back there, so its important to know how to be around it,” Anna Pratt and Emma Tickle, students, said.

Students and staff tell 10 News they hope they can continue this tradition for years to come to highlight agriculture in the area.