Explore hiking, biking and paddling in Botetourt County with new online tool

ROANOKE,Va. – Botetourt County is now making it a little easier to find out everything you can do outdoors with its “Let’s Go BOCO” website.

The new interactive map launches Wednesday and will help you find all the best spots for outdoor activities like hiking, biking or paddling.

All you have to do is click on the location on the map to get directions to some of the spots you can visit.

In an email, Parks and Recreation Director Victor Morales said, “According to the Roanoke Regional Partnership, two-thirds of the U.S. population is within a day’s drive of the Roanoke Region, and we hope this tool showcases the variety of recreational opportunities available to them.”

Morales also said he hopes the website will help local businesses and bring more people to the area.

“By promoting these activities, the website not only attracts tourists but also stimulates local economies through increased spending on lodging, dining, and equipment. This influx of visitors and the associated economic activity contribute to the overall prosperity of Botetourt County, reinforcing the importance of outdoor recreation as a catalyst for sustainable economic development,” said Morales in an email.