WATCH: New map for outdoor adventures in Botetourt

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – Finding your next adventure has never been easier in Botetourt County.

“Let’s Go BOCO” is a new interactive map for outdoor enthusiasts. This website helps residents and visitors discover the best spots for hiking, fishing, biking and more.

Users can find directions for different locations, a what-to-bring list and details about each outdoor experience. For both experienced newcomers, the website details difficulty ratings, distance and estimated time each activity takes to complete.

“People who are visiting, people who live here all their life just asking what they can do for fun this weekend with their kids. What’s free, what’s low cost? So we wanted to create a resource that made it easier for them to self-navigate about the county and all the beautiful assets that naturally just are in our backyard.”

The map currently has over 50 locations which were added through online research and Roanoke Outside. Top spots include waring falls, a beginner-friendly hike with a waterfall and various playgrounds and parks.

Users can also suggest new locations and features to be added. “Lets go BOCO” is a work in progress, with hopes to expand the site and create an app.