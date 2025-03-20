God’s Pit Crew sending aid to wildfire and tornado victims in Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Missouri

God’s Pit Crew is preparing to send aid and relief to those impacted by the tornadoes that have impacted Mississippi and Missouri, and those impacted by the wildfires in Oklahoma.

The disaster response team is sending essential products like food, water, hygiene kits, and other emergency supplies to Mannford, Oklahoma. Similar relief is also being sent to those impacted by the severe storms that recently hit Mississippi and Missouri, specifically Tylertown and McComb Mississippi, and Ozark, Missouri.

“Our crew is committed to providing relief as quickly and efficiently as possible, bringing hope and tangible support to communities that have lost so much. These storms move quickly and the damage left behind is unimaginable.” Chris Chiles, God’s Pit Crew Immediate Disaster Response Coordinator.

If you would like to sponsor a Blessing Bucket, which are $35 each, you can visit God’s Pit Crew’s website.

We have covered God’s Pit Crew’s various other relief efforts here.