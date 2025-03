ROANOKE, Va. – RPD is investigating a pedestrian crash after a vehicle struck and injured a 7-year-old boy Thursday afternoon.

According to RPD, the crash occurred at 2:14 p.m. at the intersection of Tennessee Ave. and Westside Blvd NW. The boy is conscious and breathing and has been transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.