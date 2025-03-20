Two families displaced after fire at duplex apartment building in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Thankfully, no one was hurt after a fire broke out at a duplex apartment building in Danville, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Authorities said it happened at 221 Sedgefield Lane, and when they arrived at the scene, they saw flames coming from the attic. Fortunately, everyone inside had already made it out safely.

Recommended Videos

Crews state that the fire caused moderate damage and no injuries were reported. The fire department said the incident appeared to have been accidental and is being investigated by the fire marshals’ office.

Two families were displaced and are being assisted by the Danville Red Cross.