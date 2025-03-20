WATCH: Mountain Lake Lodge accepting Dirty Dancing bookings for 2026

GILES CO., Va. – 25 films have been selected for the Library of Congress National Film Registry, including one filmed in our area – Dirty Dancing.

Made in 1987, the cult classic was partially filmed in Giles County at Mountain Lake Lodge. Some of the most iconic scenes in the movie were shot there, including Baby’s cabin.

People travel from around the world to stay at Mountain Lake to visit those locations and attend Dirty Dancing weekends each year. 2025 is already sold out. The president and CEO said bookings will soon be open for 2026.

“Probably within a week we are going to release the 2026 Dirty Dancing dates, and there are seven weekends. So, if you’re looking to buy that birthday gift or anniversary gift, all the accommodations will be open in a week or so, and you’ll be the first to book, Heidi Stone, President & CEO, of Mountain Lake Lodge, said.

Mountain Lake will also hold its second annual Dirty Dancing Festival in mid-August. There are plenty of tickets still available.