ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Crews are currently on the scene of a brush fire in Roanoke County.

Roanoke County Fire & EMS confirmed the brush fire is located near the Hanging Rock roundabout and Route 311 in the Masons Cove area. The 10 News crew is also at the site of the fire.

This is a developing situation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.