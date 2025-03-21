Governor Youngkin and Congressman Griffith announce $11 million in funding to AMLER

FILE - Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers his State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly, Jan. 10, 2024, at the state Capitol in Richmond, Va. Gambling regulations, school construction and the state budget were on the agenda for Virginia lawmakers returning to Richmond on Wednesday, April 17, to consider Youngkin’s proposed amendments to legislation and his record number of vetoes. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin along with Congressman Morgan Griffith announced Thursday that $11 million in federal funding is now available to drive economic development in Southwest Virginia’s coalfield communities.

The Virginia Department of Energy is accepting applications for the eighth round of the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) program, Youngkin announced.

Recommended Videos

“This investment represents the kind of practical, forward-looking approach that transforms communities,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We’re delivering on our promise to build a Commonwealth that works for all Virginians by honoring our rich mining heritage, creating jobs, and building a strong economic engine that will power innovation and growth for future generations.”

Since 2017 AMLER has successfully transformed former mining sites into vibrant economic assets across Southwest Virginia.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“The AMLER program has been a game-changer for Southwest Virginia’s coal country,” said Congressman Morgan Griffith. “Its projects demonstrate what’s possible when we invest wisely in our communities—creating business sites, infrastructure, and recreational assets that benefit the hardworking families and businesses throughout our coalfield communities. I’m excited to see what the next chapter of this successful program will bring.”

To qualify for funding, projects must be located on or adjacent to mine lands abandoned before 1977 and demonstrate strong economic development potential. Virginia Energy maintains an interactive map showing eligible AML locations to help applicants identify qualified sites.

Applicants are encouraged to engage with Virginia Energy staff early in the process for guidance on project eligibility and requirements. Guidelines and application materials are available on the Virginia Energy website.

The Governors office said that Letters of Intent are not required, but they are strongly encouraged and should be submitted by May 8, 2025, to facilitate eligibility determination. Applications are due by June 18, 2025.