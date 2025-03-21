Mountain Gateway Community College launches new Liberal Arts degree

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Mountain Gateway Community College is launching its Liberal Arts Associate of Arts degree program. This two-year program offers foundational courses in English, art, theater, music and dance, while developing skills in writing, communication and problem-solving.

Under the leadership of Josh Hagy, the Humanities Program Head, the program prepares students for transfer to four-year universities.

Recommended Videos

“The Liberal Arts degree at MGCC helps students explore interests and develop valuable skills,” Hagy said. “This program provides a strong academic foundation for any career.”

The program features a mix of core courses and electives, allowing students to tailor their education. Small class sizes ensure personalized faculty support.

The Liberal Arts Associate of Arts degree also prepares students for transfer through TransferVA, facilitating transitions to Virginia universities.

For more information about the program, contact Josh Hagy at jdhagy@mgcc.edu. Registration for Summer and Fall semesters begins April 1. Call Student Services at (540) 863-2820 to meet with an advisor.