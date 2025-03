ROANOKE, Va. – The RPD is investigating a shooting that injured a man Thursday night.

According to officials, officers responded at 9:21 p.m. in the 3600 block of Ferncliff Ave. NW for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a man with gunshot wound injuries and he was transported to the hospital conscious and breathing.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact RPD at 540-344-8500.