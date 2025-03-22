Governor Youngkin signs legislation that bans artificial dyes in school lunches

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin signed legislation banning artificial dyes in school lunches on Friday.

House Bill 1910 and Senate Bill 1289 prohibit public elementary and secondary schools from serving any food that contains specific color additives for school meals or competitive food.

“I’m encouraged by this truly non-partisan effort that started with Parents stepping forward and saying let’s work together to provide healthier food choices for our kids during the school day,” said Governor Youngkin. “HB1910 and SB1289 are grassroots bills at their best and provide Virginia families with healthier options for school meals.”

“Today was a historic moment in the Commonwealth and we became the second state in the nation to pass legislation banning harmful food dyes in K-12 schools,” said Emily Senator Jordan, a senator who carried the legislation. “Every child in Virginia deserves to start the day with a nutritious meal that will fuel their academic success. This momentous legislation was championed by parents across our state that want the healthiest options for their children. It was an honor to work with Governor Youngkin on this legislation and be the voice for supporting children’s nutritional health.”

“Today is a great day for parents, teachers, our children and all Virginians as the Commonwealth becomes a national leader in protecting students from the myriad of artificial dye prevalent in our food,” said Delegate Pugh Kent. “As a mom, ensuring our children are fueled to learn during valuable educational time is not only important, it is imperative. Thank you to all my colleagues in the General Assembly for their bipartisan support of this legislation, and thank you, Governor Youngkin, for your steadfast resolve in supporting parents and our children’s health.”

Youngkin also signed 185 other pieces of legislation.