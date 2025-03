(Copyright 2025 by the National Weather Service - All rights reserved.)

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a warning due to critical fire conditions today, March 22.

Due to warm temperatures, very gusty winds, low relative humidity values of less than 25% over a large area, and various dry fuels, the NWS is asking locals to avoid outdoor burning to prevent the risk of a fire spread.

This warning is issued from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.