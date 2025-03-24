RCACP requests for owner of abandoned puppies to come forward

ROANOKE, Va. – A batch of puppies was dropped off at the Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection late on Sunday night, and the center is now asking for the owner to come forward.

The RCACP said the puppies were dropped off around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday by a woman in a Uhaul van. The center is hoping for the owner to come forward so they can resolve the issue without legal action, as the abandonment of an animal is a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia.

Recommended Videos

The center also stated in a Facebook post that they only accept owner-surrendered animals by appointment. The batch included 5 large puppies, which can put a strain on the center when there is no appointment.

If you are the owner or have any information on the puppies, the RCACP asked that you call (540) 344-4922.