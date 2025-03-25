Alleghany High School staggering dismissal times to improve parking lot safety

COVINGTON, Va. – Starting next week, Alleghany High School will be adjusting its dismissal times to enhance safety and traffic flow in its parking lot.

The changes are set to begin on Monday, March 31, with dismissal times being broken into two waves. Car riders and student-athletes attending practices on-site will be dismissed from school at 3:35 p.m. At 3:40 p.m., the first wave of bus riders will go directly to the buses and the second wave will report to the cafeteria, as usual.

Due to the new dismissal process, the high school will also be changing its bell schedule. In the morning, the first bell will ring at 8:17 a.m., and the first block will begin at 8:23 a.m. Minor adjustments will also be made throughout the day to help make the new dismissal process go smoothly. There won’t be any major changes to bus routes, as it won’t be necessary, according to school officials.

“These changes are aimed at easing parking lot congestion and improving the traffic flow during dismissal,” said Alleghany High School Principal Derek Cantrell. “We appreciate the understanding and support of parents and students as we implement these improvements.”