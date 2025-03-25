Bullying: A community issue that demands attention

ROANOKE, Va. – In a recent discussion with a counselor, it was emphasized that bullying doesn’t just impact individual families; it’s a community issue that requires collective action. Experts say much more needs to be done to shut down bullying before it leads to irreversible outcomes.

The story of 10-year-old Autumn Bushman, who took her own life, highlights a troubling reality: mental health struggles among younger children have been on the rise in recent years. Her parents say it was because she was being bullied at school.

Cathy Brown, division director for child, youth, and family services at Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, shared her insights on the matter. “Well, it’s interesting. I was in a meeting last week with a judge who commented that what he sees coming through his courtroom cases, typically of truancy because of bullying and anxiety in kids. And they go hand in hand. I think that bullying has always been around, but with social media and things like TikTok dares and so forth, it has magnified.”

Brown urges parents and trusted adults to actively engage in conversations with their children about their experiences and to pay close attention to any changes.

However, the need for help is becoming increasingly urgent, as officials report growing waitlists for mental health services and challenges in accessing affordable care once a patient is able to see a doctor. Parents are encouraged to look for warning signs, such as sudden changes in personality or behavior and withdrawal from friends or activities that a child once enjoyed. These indicators can help measure a child’s mental health status.

Brown also noted that social media and the lingering effects of COVID-19 have contributed to a rise in suicide rates among children. “This is a community issue and will have to be dealt with on a larger community level. I think that parents and schools need in that little micro-community to agree that they will empower schools to provide discipline when a situation like this occurs,” she stated.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. You can call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free support. For more information, you can head to SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education and Home - Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare