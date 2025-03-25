Join Roanoke Police for fun spring break activities at local parks

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is working to make spring break extra fun this year! They will be at various parks throughout the city, hosting free events that include food trucks, yard games, sports activities, balloon making and even a bouncy house.

Want to join in on the fun? Visit these parks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following days:

Wednesday, March 26: Wasena Park (1133 Winchester Ave SW)

Thursday, March 27: Melrose Park (1420 Melrose Ave NW)

The events are free for everyone and are funded by a Safer Communities grant from the city. Tomorrow, the police will be at Wasena Park, followed by Melrose Park on Thursday.