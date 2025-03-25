Virginia Tech students protest against DEI program cuts

BLACKSBURG, Va – Hokies of all kinds joined hands to march on Virginia Tech’s campus to protest President Trump’s executive order to end all Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

“When there is something that you need to say and there is change to be made, you don’t really have a choice but to get up and kind of go do it,” said Jack Sinshemer, a protestor.

Students started at Burruss Hall and marched throughout campus, chanting their demands.

“Even though I have a nursing science test due, I think it’s more important to support this giant movement that should be happening absolutely everywhere because of the damage that is continuously being inflicted upon our country by people who do not have our ideals in mind,” said Erin McMillion and Noah Zirk.

For the students, remaining silent is tantamount to complicity.

“As a queer student, it is extremely crucial to be out here and not be silenced,” McMillion said

After marching through Virginia Tech’s campus, the protesters made their way to the Virginia Tech Inn, where the Board of Visitors was meeting to vote on DEI programs.

At the inn, various speakers came out to share their stories and explain why DEI is important to them.

Inside the inn, the Board of Visitors voted to close the programs in accordance with the president’s executive order.

“It’s what I expected, honestly, but yeah, really upsetting, and I hope it gets better for the future,” said protestor Anita Justin. “I don’t know, I am going to be praying about it.”