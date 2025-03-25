Skip to main content
WATCH: Mountain Lake Savor Weekend is coming up

Rachel Lucas, Anchor and Health Reporter

Tags: Mountain Lake Lodge, Giles County, Southwest Virginia

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Growing the culinary scene in Southwest Virginia

Mountain Lake Lodge is showcasing the best that Southwest Virginia has to offer with the debut of a special weekend event called Savor: Chefs, Farmers, and Friends.

The region’s best chefs, farmers, brewers, and artisans will come together to present Appalachian mountain techniques, local flavors, and sustainable initiatives as the resort becomes a grand farm-to-table weekend of cuisine.

10 News anchor Rachel Lucas was there tonight for a preview of this one-of-a-kind culinary experience.

“It’s going to be the first of its kind in Southwest Virginia. What we are trying to accomplish is that Southwest Virginia becomes sought after for travel for culinary experiences. People travel for culinary experiences, and Southwest Virginia is not yet known for excellent culinary experiences, but we want to change that. We’re inviting our neighbors, friends, and farmers to come together for this amazing culinary event,” Heidi Stone said.

Savor Weekend at Mountain Lake Lodge will take place June 13th through the 15th.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

