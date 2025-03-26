Benefit craft and vendor show to be held April 6 with proceeds going to family of Autumn Bushman

ROANOKE, Va. – A craft and vendor show will be held at the Valley View Mall Savvy Events Pop Up store that will help benefit the family of Autumn Bushman.

The event will take place on April 6 from 12-6, and they will have 20 local vendors that people can shop from and Savvy Events will donate 100% of the fees from the booth rentals to Autumn’s family.

Vendor spaces are limited to 20 spots and are available, and vendors are encouraged to wear orange and decorate tables with orange table cloths.

For more details and information about the pop-up event, click here.

The public has also been invited to attend Autumn’s viewing and funeral service. Details can be found here.